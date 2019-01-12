BJP passes resolution terms, Modi government as pro-farmers

Describing Modi government as 'kisan hiteshi' (pro-farmers), the BJP on January 11 resolved at its national convention that farmers are the top-most priority of the ruling dispensation.

Months ahead of Lok Sabha polls, the convention, the "biggest ever" gathering attended by over 12,000 party members, also passed a resolution on development in rural areas, citing a host of developmental measures taken by Modi government for transforming lives in villages.

It came at the time when the opposition has accused the government of "betraying" farmers and various farm organisations have protested in different parts of the country.

Farm distress has been cited by Congress chief Rahul Gandhi as a key issue for the upcoming parliamentary polls.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh proposed the resolution on agriculture which was seconded by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and BJP farmer wing head Virendra Singh.

While the resolution on poverty alleviation was proposed by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, which was seconded by Bihar BJP chief Nityanand Rai and party's vice-president Dushyant Gautam.

Swaraj at length described the initiatives taken by the Modi government in last four-and-half-years such as Jan Dhan Yojana under which bank accounts were opened and how these measures brought positive change in the lives of the people.

The convention with the presence of over 12000 party members is the biggest party get-together, a BJP leader said. It is expected to rejuvenate the party cadres ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

The agriculture resolution lauded the government for "successfully" dealing with issues of farmers' income. The government will not just be able to reach the goal of doubling of farmers' income but would also be looking forward from there. The vision of the BJP is an independent, able, strong and prosperous farmer as annadata (food giver), who will take country's economy to great heights, the resolution said.

The resolution described Modi government as 'kisan hiteshi' and farmers its top most priority. All speakers described Modi government as the "well-wisher" of farmer.

"Farmers are likely to get 50 per cent more benefit on their produce whereas on crops like urad and bajra the profit will be 96 per cent," Singh informed.

The resolution at length compared the overall condition of agriculture sector and the support price given to farmers under the UPA rule and the NDA regime.

Singh said that the total budget allocation in the sector has almost doubled compared to the funds allocated during the UPA regime.

Later, addressing the press conference over the resolution, party's national general secretary Bhupendra Yadav said in case of natural disasters, the agriculture sector has got Rs 32,000 crores from National Disaster Relief Fund which is 2.5 times higher than previous government and the allocations made to states is 82 per cent more than previous government's allotment.

In 2013-14, the UPA government spent Rs 2151 crores on crop insurance which has now increased to 13,000 crores which is six times higher under Modi government, the resolution said.

"Earlier, they (farmers) were getting claims for minimum 50 per cent damage to their crops, whereas now, even if there is 33 per cent damage to crops, they are being benefitted, " Yadav added while briefing on the resolution.

Taking dig at the Congress, Yadav asked why are farmers in Karnataka getting notices.

Listing the government's achievements, Yadav said the food grain production has increased to 11.4 per cent in 2017-18.

In horticulture, the production has shown 17.55 per cent rise.

The resolution said a total of 17.53 crores soil health cards have been distributed, helping farmers to decide on right fertilizers.

The party also lauded the government for taking some strong measures which include import duty on wheat increased to 20 per cent and on tur dal to 10 per cent.