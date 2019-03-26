BJP offers free internet to Delhiites who key in password 'Kejriwal failed to give free WiFi'

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leaving no stone unturned to ensure they come back to power at the Centre for a second time.

The latest stunt that the party pulled off was introducing the 'Digital Rath'. Unlike the name suggests, the chariot is not available online.

It has been named the ‘Digital Rath’ because the chariot plays videos of the “achievements” of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre alongside the failures of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his government.

The raths will be scaling the length and breadth of the Delhi-NCR region and also have an in-built WiFi spot.

An India Today report states that the password of the WiFi spot allegedly is “Kejriwal failed to give free WiFi”.

Neelkanth Bakshi, the officer-in-charge of Delhi BJP’s IT and Social Media Cell told India Today: "People can use this free-of-cost internet service to circulate information about PM Modi through Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. At once, approximately 200 people will be able to use the WiFi. The Digital Rath will be on the roads with effect from April 1.”

Meanwhile, the Aam Admi Party has been in touch with the top brass of the Congress party to ensure a victorious outcome in the upcoming general elections.

Reportedly, AICC chief Rahul Gandhi will soon decide on the representatives to figure out how the seat-sharing will work out with AAP, Delhi.

Sources have, however, revealed that the Congress is not too keen on entering into an alliance with the party in Punjab and Haryana.