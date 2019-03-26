App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 26, 2019 06:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BJP offers free internet to Delhiites who key in password 'Kejriwal failed to give free WiFi'

BJP introduces 'Digital Rath' that will scale the length and breadth of Delhi-NCR and will also provide free WiFi spots

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image for representation (Source: Prokerala.com)
Image for representation (Source: Prokerala.com)
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leaving no stone unturned to ensure they come back to power at the Centre for a second time.

The latest stunt that the party pulled off was introducing the 'Digital Rath'. Unlike the name suggests, the chariot is not available online.

It has been named the ‘Digital Rath’ because the chariot plays videos of the “achievements” of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre alongside the failures of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his government.

The raths will be scaling the length and breadth of the Delhi-NCR region and also have an in-built WiFi spot.

An India Today report states that the password of the WiFi spot allegedly is “Kejriwal failed to give free WiFi”.

Neelkanth Bakshi, the officer-in-charge of Delhi BJP’s IT and Social Media Cell told India Today: "People can use this free-of-cost internet service to circulate information about PM Modi through Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. At once, approximately 200 people will be able to use the WiFi. The Digital Rath will be on the roads with effect from April 1.”

Meanwhile, the Aam Admi Party has been in touch with the top brass of the Congress party to ensure a victorious outcome in the upcoming general elections.

Reportedly, AICC chief Rahul Gandhi will soon decide on the representatives to figure out how the seat-sharing will work out with AAP, Delhi.

Sources have, however, revealed that the Congress is not too keen on entering into an alliance with the party in Punjab and Haryana.

 
First Published on Mar 26, 2019 06:37 pm

tags #Arvind Kejriwal #Delhi #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha Elections 2019 #Politics #Prime Minister Narendra Modi

