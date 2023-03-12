 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BJP not well-wisher of Punjab, alleges CM Bhagwant Mann

PTI
Mar 12, 2023 / 07:55 AM IST

Punjabis still remembered that the BJP-led Union Government ”disrespected” the sacrifices of the brave warriors of Punjab by pulling out the state’s tableau from the Republic Day parade, he said.”

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Saturday accused the BJP of not being a well-wisher of Punjab, claiming the state did not find a mention in the Union budget and the Centre had imposed the rail-ship-rail route condition for transporting coal to power plant.

If the BJP really has some fondness for the state, then why was Punjab not even mentioned in the Union Budget,” the chief minister asked.”

How can a party that imposed conditions like the rail-ship-rail route to bring coal via Sri Lanka, be a well-wisher of Punjab? Is this the kind of love the BJP has for Punjab?” he asked.