Last Updated : Mar 18, 2020 10:50 AM IST

BJP not to hold protest for 1 month in view of coronavirus outbreak: J P Nadda

The party will not holding public gatherings, he said adding if they have to convey anything, senior party leaders will do so through memorandums.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The BJP has decided not to hold any protest or demonstration for a month in view of the coronavirus outbreak, party president J P Nadda said on Wednesday.

The party will not holding public gatherings, he said adding if they have to convey anything, senior party leaders will do so through memorandums.

"All party units have been asked to spread awareness about coronavirus and their dos and don'ts," Nadda said.

Close
The BJP president's statement came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a parliamentary party meeting of the BJP asked MPs to spread awareness among the people in small groups about coronavirus and suggested that they should refrain from launching any mass agitation till April 15.

First Published on Mar 18, 2020 10:45 am

