Last Updated : Feb 22, 2019 04:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP not taking care of allies; Apna Dal free to make own decisions for polls: Anupriya Patel

The Apna Dal, a crucial ally of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, had won two seats -- Mirzapur and Pratapgarh -- in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Apna Dal leader and Union minister Anupriya Patel has said some differences have cropped up with ally BJP and her party was now "free make its own decision" for the Lok Sabha polls.

The Apna Dal, a crucial ally of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, had won two seats -- Mirzapur and Pratapgarh -- in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

"Some differences cropped up between the Apna Dal and the BJP. We had given them time till February 20 to resolve the issues, but there is no answer from the BJP. It appears they are not interested in taking care of their allies," Patel said told reporters on Thursday.

"Now, the Apna Dal is free to make its own decision. A party meeting has been called to chalk out our future course of action," she said.
