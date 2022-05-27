BJP national spokesperson Nupur Sharma receives death threats

(Representative image)

BJP national spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Friday alleged that she and her family were receiving death threats. She took to Twitter to inform the Delhi Police about the threatening messages received by her.

Sharma tweeted: "@CPDelhi I’m being bombarded with rape, death and beheading threats against my sister, mother, father and myself. I’ve communicated same to Delhi Police. If anything untoward happens to me or any of my family members..."



:@CPDelhi I’m being bombarded with rape, death and beheading threats against my sister, mother, father & myself. I’ve communicated same to @DelhiPolice. If anything untoward happens to me or any of my family members... 1/2@narendramodi @AmitShah @JPNadda @blsanthosh

— Nupur Sharma (@NupurSharmaBJP) May 27, 2022

"Please note wholly and solely @zoo_bear is responsible, who instead of ‘fact-checking’ peddled a fake narrative to vitiate the atmosphere, cause communal disharmony and cause communal and targeted hatred against me and my family," she added.In its reply to the tweet, the Delhi police said, "The matter has been forwarded to the concerned officials for necessary action. You will be contacted shortly."





