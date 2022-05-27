English
    BJP national spokesperson Nupur Sharma receives death threats

    Nupur Sharma tweeted: "I’m being bombarded with rape, death, and beheading threats against my sister, mother, father and myself."

    PTI
    May 27, 2022 / 11:10 PM IST
    (Representative image)

    BJP national spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Friday alleged that she and her family were receiving death threats. She took to Twitter to inform the Delhi Police about the threatening messages received by her.

    Sharma tweeted: "@CPDelhi I’m being bombarded with rape, death and beheading threats against my sister, mother, father and myself. I’ve communicated same to Delhi Police. If anything untoward happens to me or any of my family members..."

    "Please note wholly and solely @zoo_bear is responsible, who instead of ‘fact-checking’ peddled a fake narrative to vitiate the atmosphere, cause communal disharmony and cause communal and targeted hatred against me and my family," she added.
    In its reply to the tweet, the Delhi police said, "The matter has been forwarded to the concerned officials for necessary action. You will be contacted shortly."



    PTI
    Tags: #Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) #death threat
    first published: May 27, 2022 11:06 pm
