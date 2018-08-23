BJP national executive meeting on September 8 and 9

The BJP national executive is likely to meet here on September 8 and 9 ahead of crucial assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh later this year, a party leader said.

The meeting of the key party body comprising senior leaders from across the country was scheduled to be held on August 18 and 19 but was called off as BJP stalwart and former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's health deteriorated. He died on August 16.

The meeting assumes significance due to the upcoming polls in three states, all of whom are under the rule of Bharatiya Janata Party, as their results will be a key factor in setting the tone for Lok Sabha elections scheduled for April-May 2019.

The last national executive meeting was held in September last year.