App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2018 05:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP national executive meeting on September 8 and 9

The meeting of the key party body comprising senior leaders from across the country was scheduled to be held on August 18 and 19 but was called off.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The BJP national executive is likely to meet here on September 8 and 9 ahead of crucial assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh later this year, a party leader said.

The meeting of the key party body comprising senior leaders from across the country was scheduled to be held on August 18 and 19 but was called off as BJP stalwart and former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's health deteriorated. He died on August 16.

The meeting assumes significance due to the upcoming polls in three states, all of whom are under the rule of Bharatiya Janata Party, as their results will be a key factor in setting the tone for Lok Sabha elections scheduled for April-May 2019.

The last national executive meeting was held in September last year.
First Published on Aug 23, 2018 05:26 pm

tags #BJP #India #Politics

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.