App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 25, 2019 11:42 AM IST | Source: PTI

BJP names candidate for Tura Lok Sabha seat in Meghalaya

On Saturday, the party had announced three-time MLA Sanbor Shullai as its nominee from Shillong Lok Sabha seat.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The BJP, an ally of the NPP- led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government in Meghalaya, has named party's state unit vice president Rikman G Momin as its candidate for Tura parliamentary constituency.

On Saturday, the party had announced three-time MLA Sanbor Shullai as its nominee from Shillong Lok Sabha seat.

The announcement, however, did not come across as a shocker to its allies in the MDA government as the party's state unit president, Shibun Lyngdoh, had clarified on an earlier occasion that the BJP, being a national party, will go by the decision of the central election committee.

"The BJP is a national party and it depends on the central election committee whether the party would field any candidate in the seats available," Shibun told PTI.

related news

The ruling coalition, barring the BJP, is fielding UDP general secretary Jemino Mawthoh from the Shillong seat, while NPP's Agatha Sangma is a common candidate from the Tura seat.

Momin is expected to submit his papers Monday, which is also the last date of filing nominations.

Elections to the two parliamentary seats in Meghalaya and a by-poll to Selsella assembly constituency have been scheduled for April 11.

The by-election was necessitated following the death of Congress MLA Clement Marak last year. His wife June Eliana R Marak is likely to file her nomination from the seat on a Congress ticket Monday.

The NPP has fielded Ferlin CA Sangma from Selsella, while the UDP named S Nongrum from the seat.
First Published on Mar 25, 2019 11:38 am

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

NCP Corporator's Husband Hacked to Death by Mob in Maharashtra

Sheeraz best-placed Indian in Men's Skeet, Kimberly Rhode Wins Women's ...

Vijender Singh Injured in Training, US Pro Debut Delayed

Jet Airways Founder Naresh Goyal Likely to Step Down as Chairman Today ...

Salman Khan's Bharat Trailer to be Showcased with Avengers: Endgame

Entrepreneur Dimple Dugar Joins BJP as Vice-President of Maharashtra T ...

HMD Global Clarifies How Data From Some Nokia 7 Plus Phones Ended up i ...

'Unicorn Store' Trailer: Brie Larson, Samuel L Jackson Reunite for Net ...

Aesthetics of Radical Politics: At Kochi Biennale, Artists Recover Mem ...

India likely to benefit as central bank policy ‘put’ resurfaces, w ...

Why China refuses to label JeM’s Masood Azhar as a global terrorist

After railway tickets, now boarding pass of Air India have PM pics; ai ...

Supreme Court issues notice to CBI in disproportionate assets case aga ...

General Elections 2019: Congress clears 10 more LS candidates; fields ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex cracks 400 points, Nifty slips below 11, ...

Jet Airways shares jump after Naresh Goyal agrees to reduce stake

Bajaj Finance gained 67 percent in last one year despite IL&FS crisis

India will shine amid slowdown in global economic growth, says Daiwa C ...

Travels through the Hindi belt: For farm workers in Bihar's Darbhanga, ...

Jet Airways crisis: SBI forgets it is neither debt-ridden airline's pr ...

Donald Trump cleared of collusion charges with Russia, but Robert Muel ...

Parineeti Chopra on limited screen time in Kesari: I said yes to a rom ...

Marooned on 'man-made' islands, residents of villages near Uttarakhand ...

Ex-McKinsey MD Rajat Gupta says worst part of imprisonment in insider ...

At the Banni Pashu Mela, a unique glimpse into the lives of Kutch's ma ...

WhatsApp shares how users can stop spread of misinformation via its ne ...

Euro 2020 qualifiers: New-look Germany edge past Netherlands in thrill ...

Chhapaak first look: Deepika Padukone's picture as acid attack survivo ...

DMK slaps actor Radha Ravi with a suspension note for his vulgar comme ...

Priyanka Chopra admits to Facetime sex during 'long stints apart' with ...

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput shares an insanely cute picture of Mi ...

Chhapaak: Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan laud Deepika Padukone’s acid ...

Deepika Padukone's Laxmi Agarwal: Here's her brave story

BJP MLA reacts to Sapna Choudhary joining Congress: She is a dancer li ...

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2019: Shah Rukh Khan's meet with specially abled fan H ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.