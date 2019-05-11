App
Politics
Last Updated : May 11, 2019 05:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP must have put pressure on Sunny Deol to contest from Gurdaspur seat, claims Amarinder Singh

Launching an offensive against Deol, Singh said the actor-turned-politician does not have any stakes here and he will "run away" to Mumbai after the Lok Sabha election.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on May 11 claimed that t he BJP must have "put pressure" on Bollywood actor Sunny Deol to contest Lok Sabha polls from the Gurdaspur seat otherwise they would have got an "income tax raid conducted" on him.



Calling upon electorates to vote for Congress nominee Sunil Jakhar for development of this border constituency, the chief minister asked how can Deol serve the people of Gurdaspur when he is "unaware" of issues concerning people here.

He further said the elections are not a joke and an MP has to make a contribution in Parliament.

"He (Deol) came here (to contest polls) because the BJP must have pressurised him. I had read in newspapers that he owed several crore of rupees to banks.

"They (BJP) must have put pressure on asking him either become our candidate otherwise will get an income tax raid conducted on him which the BJP usually does (against political opponents). Then he agreed to become the candidate from here," Singh claimed addressing a public meeting in favour of sitting MP Jakhar.

Taking a swipe at Deol, the chief minister asked him to read newspapers or watch television channels to know what is happening in the country.

"I was watching a TV channel few days back and a TV anchor asked him (Deol) what do you have to say about the Balakot air strike. He said what is it? When you do not know what is happening in our country then why do you want to enter politics?" he asked Deol.

"He is a resident of Mumbai, his farm is in Mumbai, and his house is in Mumbai, his business is there, then why are you bothering yourself? I want to ask you," he said dismissing Deol as any threat to Jakhar.

"What do you want to do here? Do you just want to seek votes to get elected from here?Will you show your face here (after elections) and will you take up the problems of Gurdaspur when you do know about Punjab. What will he do for Gurdaspur," he wondered.

Singh pointed out that his father and actor Dharmendra belongs to a village in Ludhiana. "Your village is not here," he said.

Taking a jibe at Deol, Singh said he does not even know Punjabi.

"I expect you (voters) to say him goodbye. You may get your pictures clicked with that actor," he told people.

Describing Jakhar as farsighted, the CM asked the gathering to ensure his victory as an experienced politician like him would carry out development of this area.

"Sunil has spent his entire life serving people and only such persons do work for public. You will once see him as CM of Punjab," he said.

Earlier, Jakhar also took a dig at Deol, saying while he may be adept at singing and dancing around and pulling hand pumps out of the soil, he does not know anything about Gurdaspur or the problems of its people.

Jakhar said just as does not know how to sing and dance, Deol has no idea about politics or being an effective representative of the people.

"I may not be able to entertain you but I will solve your problems by helping reopen sugar mills and setting up medical colleges," Jakhar said.
First Published on May 11, 2019 05:10 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

