Last Updated : Jul 27, 2019 03:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP mulling no-confidence motion against Karnanataka Assembly Speaker if he doesn't resign: Sources

The Speaker had even indicated that in a couple of days, he would take decision regarding rest of the MLAs including three from JD(S).

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A day after it came to power in Karnataka, the BJP is contemplating bringing a no-confidence motion against assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar, if he does not voluntarily vacate the post, party sources said on July 27.

The message has been discreetly conveyed to Kumar to give up the post, which is conventionally held by a member from the ruling party, they said.

"We will move the no-confidence motion against the Speaker if he himself does not resign," a ruling BJP MLA told PTI requesting anonymity.

Close

The legislator added, "Our first agenda is to win the confidence motion and get the finance bill passed on Monday. We will wait and see whether the speaker steps down on his own."

The MLA sought to know how there could be a Speaker from the opposition party.

"Once we win the confidence of the House, we will go ahead with moving no-confidence motion," he said.

In a sudden turn of events, the BJP led by B S Yediyurappa came to power on July 26, barely 24 hours after Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar disqualified the three MLAs, Ramesh Jarkiholi and Mahesh Kumathalli from Congress and independent MLA R Shankar.

The Speaker had even indicated that in a couple of days, he would take decision regarding rest of the MLAs including three from JD(S).

The raft of resignations by the rebel MLAs had brought down the coalition government in Karnataka and put the BJP on the straddle.
First Published on Jul 27, 2019 03:45 pm

tags #India #Politics

