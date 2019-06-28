App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2019 03:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP MPs will not interrupt discussion on extension of President's rule in J&K: Amit Shah

Shah on Friday moved a statutory resolution in the Lok Sabha to extend President's Rule in Jammu and Kashmir for a period of six months.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday assured the Lok Sabha that there will be no interruption from the treasury bench during the discussion on the resolution to extend President's rule in Jammu and Kashmir. The Home Minister also sought the same assurance from the Congress during his reply on the resolution later.

Shah on Friday moved a statutory resolution in the Lok Sabha to extend President's Rule in Jammu and Kashmir for a period of six months.

Shah made this assurance to the house while asking party MPs, who were passing remarks during the Congress MP Manish Tewari's address, to calm down.

Close

Earlier Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also requested members from both the sides not to disrupt the proceedings in the house on this "important" topic.

Shah also urged the members to rise above party lines to support the resolution.

This is the first proposal Shah has moved in the Lok Sabha after being appointed as the home minister in the second tenure of the Narendra Modi government.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jun 28, 2019 02:59 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.