App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 14, 2019 11:44 AM IST | Source: PTI

BJP MPs replace Congress leaders as heads of 2 parliamentary panels

The Lok Sabha Secretariat updated the details of parliament's standing committees for the newly constituted 17th Lok Sabha late night on September 13 night.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Two crucial parliamentary panels, the standing committees on finance and external affairs, which were headed by Congress MPs in previous Lok Sabha are now chaired by BJP MPs.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat updated the details of parliament's standing committees for the newly constituted 17th Lok Sabha late night on September 13 night.

BJP MPs Jayant Sinha and P P Choudhary will head the panels on finance and external affairs respectively. In the previous Lok Sabha, Congress' Veerappa Moily and Shashi Tharoor used to head the two committees.

Close

Moily lost the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

related news

Tharoor, who retained his Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat in the last general elections, has now been made the head of the Standing Committee on Information Technology.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi who was a member of the panel on external affairs has now been moved to the parliamentary panel on defence, which is headed by Jual Oram.

TMC's Derek O'Brien, who was chairing the committee on transport, tourism and culture has been replaced by erstwhile TDP leader T G Venkatesh, who recently joined BJP.

O'Brien is now a member of the panel on Human Resource Development, which BJP's Satya Narayan Jatiya continues to head.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 14, 2019 11:36 am

tags #India #Politics

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.