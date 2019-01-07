BJP raises Kerala violence,TRS demands max autonomy for states

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on January 7 raised the issue of violence in Kerala, alleging that the ruling CPI(M) was practising "politics of murder" and many BJP workers were its victim.

Raising the issue in the Zero Hour, Dubey referred to the incident of a crude bomb thrown at the residence of BJP Rajya Sabha member V Muraleedharan and sought dismissal of the state government.

He also demanded a probe by a judicial commission.

The Left fears that the BJP would replace it to form government in the state like it did in Tripura, he said.

He alleged that the CPI(M) in Kerala was practising "politics of murder and goondaism" in the state.

Jithendra Reddy of the TRS batted for giving maximum autonomy to states, saying that Union laws presently have an overriding power over state laws on issues in concurrent list of the Constitution.

The present rules go against "cooperative federalism", an issue Prime Minister Narendra Modi often speaks about, he said.

BJP's Chintamani Malviya said a Commission to look after the interests of poor people belonging to general castes should be set up.

It is necessary that these weaker sections get reservation, he said.