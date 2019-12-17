BJP MPs, MLAs to identify refugees in their constituencies: Report

Days after the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed in both the houses of Parliament, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will start a fortnight-long drive in parliamentary constituencies to identify and help refugees from neighbouring countries, The Economic Times has reported.

The party has asked all of its Members of Parliament (MPs) to identify the refugees in their constituencies and reach out to them. While the BJP has MPs in 303 seats, the other constituencies will be covered by its legislators and party functionaries, according to the report.

The report states that the exercise will also include educating people on the Citizenship Act and countering the opposition parties' narrative on it.

"We found that there are several refugees living for years in different parts of the country. In East Delhi constituency, represented by Gautam Gambhir, there are roughly 16,000 refugees from the neighbouring country," BJP national secretary Satya Kumar told the newspaper.

"Similarly, in Koppal Lok Sabha seat in Karnataka, there are a estimated 24,000 refugees," Kumar, who is coordinating this drive, added.

According to the report, the drive will end on December 31. The saffron party, the report states, has also prepared a white paper on CAA, focusing particularly on Assam and West Bengal and the stand various political parties have taken on the issues over years.

The report states that the white paper also has a chapter on the Jawaharlal Nehru-Liaquat Ali pact signed in 1950, and highlights how Pakistan failed in keeping its part of the promise of protecting the minorities living there.