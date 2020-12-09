PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

BJP MPs Manoj Tiwari, Gautam Gambhir join mayors' dharna outside CM's residence

Mayors of North, South and East Delhi Municipal Corporations, Jai Prakash, Anamika Mithilesh and Nirmal Jain, accompanied by many women councilors, have been sitting outside Kejriwal''s Flagstaff Road residence since Monday.

PTI
Dec 9, 2020 / 02:43 PM IST

The indefinite dharna by mayors and leaders of BJP ruled municipal corporations outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal''s residence entered the third day on Wednesday, with party MPs Manoj Tiwari and Gautam Gambhir joining the protest.

Mayors of North, South and East Delhi Municipal Corporations, Jai Prakash, Anamika Mithilesh and Nirmal Jain, accompanied by many women councilors, have been sitting outside Kejriwal''s Flagstaff Road residence since Monday.

They are demanding payment of "unpaid" dues of Rs 13000 crore from the Delhi government.

"Although Kejriwal calls himself an ''Aam Aadmi'' (common man), he is basically against common man. That is why his government has not paid dues of Rs 13000 crore to municipal corporations which would help in payment of salaries to sanitation workers, doctors, nurses and other employees," Tiwari said.

If the chief minister was sensitive, he would pay dues to corporations whose employees are fighting the pandemic as corona warriors, said Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, who was also present at the protest venue.

Close

Earlier, BJP MPs Meenakshi Lekhi and Parvesh Verma met the protesting municipal corporation leaders on Tuesday and joined the protest.

AAP leaders including Kejriwal have alleged "corruption and mismanagement" at the three municipal corporations ruled by the BJP and claimed all due funds have been paid to them.
PTI
TAGS: #India #Politics
first published: Dec 9, 2020 02:07 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccines will come to India soon, says PM Modi; vaccinations begin in the UK

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccines will come to India soon, says PM Modi; vaccinations begin in the UK

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.