BJP MPs insist party should contest Bihar polls on equal number of seats with JD(U)

With preparations for the forthcoming Bihar Assembly polls gathering pace, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Members of Parliament (MPs) have told BJP chief JP Nadda that the party should get a respectable — preferable equal — number of seats during seat-sharing talks with ally Janata Dal (United).

During a meeting with Nadda in Delhi on August 29, the party's MPs from Bihar expressed concern over the buzz that JD(U) might contest on more seats than the BJP and insisted that it was necessary to boost the morale of the party's workers ahead of the polls, The Economic Times reported.

Two MPs, Ram Kripal Yadav and Chhedi Paswan said the BJP's support base in Bihar has increased over the past six years and that the BJP and JD(U) should contest on equal number of seats, like the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

This comes against the background of five sitting Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) legislators joining JD(U) recently, leading to the speculation that they might contest on the Nitish Kumar-led party's ticket. The MPs present at the meeting requested the central leadership to not offer traditional BJP seats to JD(U), stating that even when the latter had contested on 141 seats during earlier alliance, these seats had been with the BJP, which had contested on 102.

Rama Devi, an MP from Sheohar, is said to have told Nadda during the meeting that the state government was not giving due attention to BJP workers. The issue of campaigning during pandemic was also raised, with Aurangabad MP Sushil Kumar Singh arguing that candidates should be announced early so that there is enough time to campaign and connect with people.

On his part, Nadda told the MPs that a special public contact drive would be initiated in September. The programme would run from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17 to Mahatma Gandhi's birthday on October 2, the report quoted Nadda as saying.

The lawmakers have also been asked to listen to PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat on September 27 at booths in their constituencies.