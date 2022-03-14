English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT IAttend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    BJP MPs give standing ovation to PM Modi in Lok Sabha

    The prime minister entered the House minutes after the proceedings began and immediately all MPs belonging to the BJP gave him a standing ovation and thumped desks while chanting Modi, Modi.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 14, 2022 / 12:55 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi was given a rousing welcome by BJP members in the Lok Sabha on Monday, the first day of the second part of the Budget Session that began days after his party's impressive performance in the assembly polls.

    The prime minister entered the House minutes after the proceedings began and immediately all MPs belonging to the BJP gave him a standing ovation and thumped desks while chanting Modi, Modi.

    All Union Ministers, including Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, joined the ruling party MPs in welcoming the prime minister to the House. This is the first time that the House is meeting after the BJP's overwhelming victory in the recent series of assembly elections held in February-March.

    The BJP won in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur while the Aam Aadmi Party emerged victorious in Punjab. Congress President Sonia Gandhi and other opposition leaders were present in the House.

    Modi entered the House when Speaker Om Birla was speaking about a Parliamentary delegation from Austria which witnessed the proceedings of the House from a 'special box'.

    Close

    Related stories

    After the prime minister, union ministers and the BJP MPs settled down, the Speaker, while welcoming the Austrian delegation, extended greetings of the House as well as the people of India to the Austrian Parliament, the Austrian government and the people of Austria.

    The delegation was led by President of the National Council of Austria Wolfgang Sobotka. Birla said the team arrived in India on March 13 and have already visited Agra. They will proceed to Hyderabad before returning to Austria on March 17. Birla said the team arrived in India on March 13 and have already visited Agra.

    The Speaker also informed the House about the death of three former members S Singaravadivel, H B Patil and Hemanand Biswal in the recent past. The House also paid tributes to the deceased members.

    (With PTI inputs)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #BJP #India #Lok Sabha #Narendra Modi #PM Modi #Politics
    first published: Mar 14, 2022 12:55 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.