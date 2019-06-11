App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2019 01:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP MP Virendra Kumar to be pro-tem speaker of Lok Sabha

As pro-tem speaker, he will preside over the first sitting of the Lok Sabha and administer the oath of office to the newly elected MPs.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

BJP MP from Madhya Pradesh Virendra Kumar will be the pro-tem speaker of the Lok Sabha, official sources said on Tuesday. Kumar, 65, is a seven-term member of Parliament and won the Lok Sabha polls from Tikamgarh.

As pro-tem speaker, he will preside over the first sitting of the Lok Sabha and administer the oath of office to the newly elected MPs.

The first session of the newly-constituted 17th Lok Sabha will be held from June 17 to July 26.

Close

As pro-tem speaker, Kumar will also oversee the election of the Lok Sabha speaker.

Kumar was a minister of state in the previous Modi government.
First Published on Jun 11, 2019 01:36 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.