App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Nov 29, 2019 02:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP MP demands privilege motion against Rahul Gandhi for remarks against Pragya

When Congress members were seeking an unconditional apology from Thakur, Nishikant Dubey urged the Speaker to allow a privilege motion against Rahul Gandhi for allegedly dubbing a sitting MP as a terrorist.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A BJP member in Lok Sabha on Friday demanded a privilege motion against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his purported remarks describing Pragya Thakur as a terrorist.

When Congress members were seeking an unconditional apology from Thakur, Nishikant Dubey urged the Speaker to allow a privilege motion against Rahul Gandhi for allegedly dubbing a sitting MP as a terrorist.

Dubey said the Speaker is the custodian of the law and should ensure the dignity of members of the House.

Close

Earlier speaking during Zero Hour amid sloganeering by Congress members against the controversial comments on Nathuram Godse by its MP Pragya.

related news

Citing an editorial in Saamna, the mouth piece of Shiv Sena, Dubey claimed the Maharashtra-based party, which has recently formed a coalition government with the Congress in the state, had hailed Godse as a patriot.

This shows double standards of the Congress, he said.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 29, 2019 02:43 pm

tags #India #Politics #Pragya Thakur #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.