BJP moves breach of privilege motion against Mahua Moitra for remarks on former CJI

TMC MP Mahua Moitra

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) initiated a breach of privilege motion against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on February 10, for her recent speech in Parliament on former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi.

Mahua Moitra had said in Lok Sabha: “The sacred cow that was the judiciary is no longer sacred. It stopped being sacred day a sitting CJI was accused of sexual harassment, presided over own trial, cleared himself and accepted a nomination to Upper House within three months of retirement replete with Z+ security cover.”

Her remarks have already been expunged from the record, but the BJP wants Moitra to be dismissed from Parliament too.

Rajasthan BJP MP PP Chowdhary, who was a former minister of state for law, has moved the privilege motion against the TMC MP, reported India Today. Additionally, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has sought the cancellation of Moitra’s Lok Sabha membership.

Earlier, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi had expressed discontent over Moitra’s speech but did not speak of moving a privilege motion.

He had said: "Raising the issue of the Ram Mandir judgment (the Ayodhya temple-mosque verdict) and bringing the then chief justice and other things, it's a serious matter and we're thinking of taking appropriate measures."



The sacred cow that was the judiciary is no longer sacred. It stopped being sacred day a sitting CJI was accused of sexual harassment, presided over own trial, cleared himself & accepted a nomination to Upper House within 3 months of retirement replete with Z+ security cover pic.twitter.com/ODFn2pd2Z1

It is believed that the saffron party reconsidered its decision after the defiant Trinamool leader posted a video clip of the speech on Twitter.