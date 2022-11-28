BJP mopped up 94% of donations from Gujarat during 2017-21: ADR report

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been the largest recipient of donations from Gujarat between 2017 and 2021.

According to a report by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), political parties received corporate donations of Rs 4014.58 crore in the five-year period, of which Rs 174.06 crore or, 4.34 percent, came from Gujarat.

BJP garnered 94 percent of the total contribution that came from Gujarat. Out of Rs 174.06 crore, the party got 163.54 crore from 1,519 donors, said the report.

The share of donation received by the party has exceeded the Congress by 16 times, which only got a sum of Rs 10.46 crore during the period.

ADR has analysed the data in the context of the upcoming Assembly elections in Gujarat in two phases on December 1 and 5.

The total income declared by national and regional political parties to the Election Commission of India in the last five years is Rs 16,071.60 core. However, Rs 12,842.28 crore is declared by the eight national parties, while the remaining Rs 3229.32 crore was declared by regional parties, ADR report said.

Maximum funds were received by national parties in FY 2019-20, which was the year of the Lok Sabha elections. National parties received Rs 4760.09 crore, while regional parties received the highest income of Rs 1089.422 crore. In FY2018-19, the BJP was also also the biggest recipient of corporate donations. The party had received worth Rs 46.22 crore from 524 donations. The amount was around 18 times more than the Congress's donation of Rs 2.61 crore.

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE