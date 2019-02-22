App
Last Updated : Feb 22, 2019 01:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP MLAs marshalled out of Assembly over protest against delay in prosecution sanction in JNU sedition case

Delhi Police has sought permission from the city government for prosecution in the case.

PTI
Whatsapp

Three BJP MLAs were marshalled out of the Delhi Assembly on the first day of the Budget session on February 22 for interrupting Lt Governor Anil Baijal's address with their protests over the AAP government's "delay" in sanctioning prosecution in the JNU sedition case.

Speaker Ram Niwas Goel tried to reason with the legislators, saying the LG's address is not a part of proceedings of the House, but they did not relent.

The three MLAs -- Leader of the House Vijender Gupta, O P Sharma and Jagdish Pradhan -- went to the well of the House after which Goel ordered them to be marshalled out.

Gupta charged the government with "delaying" the sanction for prosecution of accused in JNU sedition case.

In January, Delhi Police filed a chargesheet against former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) president Kanhaiya Kumar and others in the sedition case registered in 2016.

Former JNU students Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya were also charged with allegedly shouting anti-India slogans during an event on the university campus on February 9, 2016 to commemorate the hanging of Parliament-attack mastermind Afzal Guru.

Delhi Police has sought permission from the city government for prosecution in the case. This is still pending.
First Published on Feb 22, 2019 01:14 pm

#India #JNU sedition case #Politics

