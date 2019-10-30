App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2019 03:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BJP MLAs elect Devendra Fadnavis as legislative party leader in Maharashtra

A turban-clan Devendra Fadnavis thanked party MLAs for reposing faith in him and giving him another chance to serve the state

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Devendra Fadnavis was re-elected leader of BJP's legislative party in Maharashtra on October 30.

All of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s 105 newly-elected Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) were present at the meeting, where Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and party vice president Avinash Rai Khanna were present as central observers.

The meeting was held at Vidhan Bhawan in Mumbai.

Tomar said that no other name was proposed during the meeting.

A turban-clan Fadnavis thanked party MLAs for reposing faith in him and giving him another chance to serve the state.

He also thanked ally Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

The meeting came in the backdrop of the ongoing power sharing tussle between the BJP and the Sena after results of the October 21 Assembly elections were declared on October 24.

The Sena won 56 seats, Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) 54 and Congress 44 in the 288-member House.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Oct 30, 2019 03:21 pm

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #BJP #Current Affairs #Devendra Fadnavis #India #Maharashtra #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 #Politics

