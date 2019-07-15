App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 15, 2019 02:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP MLA's daughter, her husband assaulted inside Allahabad High Court

The couple were roughed up by some lawyers as soon as they stepped out of the courtroom after the hearing, eyewitnesses said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
A screen grab of the video put out by BJP MLA's daughter. (Image: Twitter)
A screen grab of the video put out by BJP MLA's daughter. (Image: Twitter)

BJP MLA Rajesh Mishra's daughter Sakshi and her husband Ajitesh Kumar, who allege that they fear for their lives for marrying outside their castes, were attacked inside the High Court complex on July 15 minutes after they were given protection.

The couple were roughed up by some lawyers as soon as they stepped out of the courtroom after the hearing, eyewitnesses said.

Justice Siddharth Verma granted protection to Sakshi and Ajitesh who had asked for security contending that there is a threat to their life from Mishra who is unhappy with the marriage as Shakshi is a Brahmin and Ajitesh a Dalit by caste.

Close

The couple had prayed that police or Mishra should not disturb them in their peaceful living as they were adult and had got marriage in free will.

Meanwhile, another couple was allegedly abducted from outside the court premises, leading to a high drama in the area with people thinking that it was Sakshi and Ajitesh.

Later, Senior Superintendent of Police of Allahabad, Atul Sharma said the couple has been rescued from Fatehpur district and are being questioned.
First Published on Jul 15, 2019 02:02 pm

tags #BJP #India #Politics

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.