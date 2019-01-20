App
Last Updated : Jan 20, 2019 04:43 PM IST

BJP MLA says Mayawati 'worse than a transgender', draws strong criticism

The Mughalsarai MLA made the controversial remarks at a rally on January 19 while referring to the infamous incident when Mayawati was assaulted by Samajwadi Party workers in a Lucknow guest house in 1995.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

An MLA from the ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh on January 20 came under severe criticism from allies and opposition leaders for calling BSP chief Mayawati a "blot on womankind" and "worse than a transgender".

"Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati sold her dignity for power and joined hands with those who disrespected her... She is a blot on womankind. Cannot say if she can be counted among men or women, she is worse than a transgender person," Singh alleged.

Condemning her remarks, Union minister and Republican Party of India president Ramdas Athawale told a presser in Lucknow on January 20 that such personal comments should not be made.

Bahunjan Samaj Party (BSP) leader S C Misra said on Twitter BJP leaders have "lost their mental balance after the BSP-SP tie-up" which, he said, threatened to rock the ruling party's boat.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav also denounced the BJP MLA for using derogatory remarks against Mayawati.

"The remark smacks of desperation and nervousness among BJP leaders and is an affront to all women," he tweeted.
First Published on Jan 20, 2019 04:26 pm

tags #India #Politics

