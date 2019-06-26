App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2019 05:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya arrested for thrashing govt officer with a cricket bat

A case has been registered against him and 10 others.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: ANI
Image: ANI

BJP MLA from Indore Akash Vijayvargiya, son of BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, was arrested on June 26 for attacking a government officer with a cricket bat, news agency ANI reported.

In a video that went viral on social media, Akash is seen attacking a Municipal Corporation officer with a cricket bat. He is also seen thrashing members of an anti-encroachment team that had reached to pull down a dilapidated house in Ganji Compound locality.

The Municipal Corporation team, which was on a drive to demolish dangerous properties ahead of the monsoon, was attacked by the young legislator armed with a cricket bat.

Close

Akash, who was called by the residents, is seen threatening the staff of dire consequences if they do not leave within ten minutes.

related news

A case has been registered against him and 10 others.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jun 26, 2019 05:26 pm

tags #BJP #Crime #India #Indore #Kailash Vijayvargiya #Madhya Pradesh #Politics

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.