BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya arrested for thrashing govt officer with a cricket bat

BJP MLA from Indore Akash Vijayvargiya, son of BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, was arrested on June 26 for attacking a government officer with a cricket bat, news agency ANI reported.



#AkashVijayvargiya, BJP MLA and son of senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, thrashes a municipal corporation officer with a cricket bat, in Indore. The officers were in the area for an anti-encroachment drive. #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/KzL45oGLU6

— Kirandeep (@raydeep) June 26, 2019

In a video that went viral on social media, Akash is seen attacking a Municipal Corporation officer with a cricket bat. He is also seen thrashing members of an anti-encroachment team that had reached to pull down a dilapidated house in Ganji Compound locality.

The Municipal Corporation team, which was on a drive to demolish dangerous properties ahead of the monsoon, was attacked by the young legislator armed with a cricket bat.

Akash, who was called by the residents, is seen threatening the staff of dire consequences if they do not leave within ten minutes.

A case has been registered against him and 10 others.