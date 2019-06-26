BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya arrested for thrashing govt officer with a cricket bat

A case has been registered against him and 10 others.
BJP MLA from Indore Akash Vijayvargiya, son of BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, was arrested on June 26 for attacking a government officer with a cricket bat, news agency ANI reported.In a video that went viral on social media, Akash is seen attacking a Municipal Corporation officer with a cricket bat. He is also seen thrashing members of an anti-encroachment team that had reached to pull down a dilapidated house in Ganji Compound locality.
#AkashVijayvargiya, BJP MLA and son of senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, thrashes a municipal corporation officer with a cricket bat, in Indore. The officers were in the area for an anti-encroachment drive. #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/KzL45oGLU6
— Kirandeep (@raydeep) June 26, 2019
The Municipal Corporation team, which was on a drive to demolish dangerous properties ahead of the monsoon, was attacked by the young legislator armed with a cricket bat.
Akash, who was called by the residents, is seen threatening the staff of dire consequences if they do not leave within ten minutes.
