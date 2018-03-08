App
Mar 08, 2018 12:07 PM IST

BJP ministers quit from Chandrababu Naidu's cabinet amid tussle with TDP over special status

Top government sources said that there is not much left to speak to Naidu. “Rajnath Singh is not planning to reach out to him anymore. Amit Shah will later decide on party level regarding BJP next step, but as far as government is concerned, TDP is on way out,” they said.

Two BJP ministers resigned from Andhra Pradesh cabinet on Thursday, a day after Telugu Desam Party’s chief Chandrababu Naidu decided to pull out his two ministers from the Union Cabinet.

BJP ministers, K Srinivasa Rao and T Manikyala Rao, submitted their resignation to the speaker.

