Last Updated : Nov 11, 2020 01:56 AM IST | Source: PTI

BJP minister Imarti Devi, against whom Kamal Nath made 'item' remark, loses bypoll in Madhya Pradesh

Congress candidate Suresh Raje defeated Imarti Devi, considered a loyalist of BJP Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia, by a margin of 7,633 votes.

PTI
Representative Image
In a setback to the BJP, its woman minister in Madhya Pradesh Imarti Devi lost bypoll from the Dabra assembly seat on November 10, an election official said.

Congress candidate Suresh Raje defeated Imarti Devi, considered a loyalist of BJP Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia, by a margin of 7,633 votes, the official said.

The minister got 68,056 votes, while her Congress rival received 75,689 ballots, he said.

BSP candidate Santosh Gaur got 4,883 votes, while 1,690 electors preferred NOTA.

Imarti Devi, along with nearly two dozens other Congress MLAs, had quit the party in March this year to join the BJP. She was later inducted in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan cabinet and the BJP fielded her from Dabra in Gwalior district.

State Congress president Kamal Nath's item jibe at Imarti Devi during campaigning had generated a controversy and invited criticism.

The former chief minister later expressed regret over the comment.
First Published on Nov 11, 2020 01:50 am

