you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2019 02:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP member demands CBI inquiry into chit fund companies

Raising the issue of NRC, Gaurav Gogoi (INC) said the government should speed up the implementation of National Register of Citizens.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
BJP member Nishikant Dubey in Lok Sabha on February 7 demanded a CBI inquiry into the functioning of chit fund companies and jail for people involved in ponzi schemes.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, he said people in states like West Bengal have been hit by chit fund companies as they take deposits illegally.

"All chit fund companies should be closed and CBI should do an inquiry. Jail people who are behind these," Dubey said.

Without taking any name, he said after 2011 in West Bengal, the number of companies increased rapidly.

These firms, he alleged, are being run by a nexus of journalists, bureaucrats and politicians.

Taking a dig at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, he alleged that in such cases, when a bureaucrat was called by the CBI for questioning, people sat on dharna.

Raising the issue of NRC, Gaurav Gogoi (INC) said the government should speed up the implementation of National Register of Citizens.

He said passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill would violate the Assam Accord.

"The bill is unconstitutional," he added.

Arvind Sawant (SS) raised the issue of loss making firms MTNL and BSNL.

"Both these companies should be made profitable," he added.

CPI-M member M B Rajesh demanded immediate withdrawal of fee hike in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya.

The fee was hiked from Rs 200 to Rs 600. "This is unjustifiable and unacceptable," he said.
First Published on Feb 7, 2019 01:53 pm

tags #Citizenship bill #Economy #India #Politics

