App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 24, 2019 09:25 AM IST | Source: PTI

BJP meets Delhi CEO, seeks action against Arvind Kejriwal for 'misuse of Twitter'

This is the second complaint filed by the BJP against the AAP this week.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

A Delhi BJP delegation led by party leader Vijender Gupta on March 23 met the chief electoral officer and sought action against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his alleged "misuse of Twitter" and violation of the model code of conduct (MCC).

In its complaint to the CEO, the BJP alleged that Kejriwal, through social media platforms, was trying to incite religious frenzy and communal tensions.

The development comes a day after Gupta hit out at the chief minister for tweeting a picture that depicted a broom, the symbol of Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), chasing a "Hindu swastika".

Gupta had said the tweet was a violation of the MCC and aimed at disrupting communal harmony.

related news

Kejriwal's tweet, posted late night on March 20, had triggered an uproar, with the Twitterati slamming the chief minister.

Following the outrage, the ruling party clarified that the picture showed the Nazi symbol and not a 'swastika'.

Referring to Kejriwal retweeting on March 23 a video of an attack on the members of a Muslim family in Gurgaon on Holi, the Delhi BJP claimed that the chief minister was trying to give a religious colour to the incident.

Gupta alleged that Kejriwal was trying to incite feelings of two communities even after the district administration of Gurgaon had taken appropriate action in the matter.

This is the second complaint filed by the BJP against the AAP this week.

Earlier on Tuesday, the BJP had lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against the AAP over the latter's alleged attempts to "create communal tension" by "politicising the cow".

The complaint followed a tweet by AAP Lok Sabha poll candidate Raghav Chadha wherein he shared an image of a cow and a calf standing at the doorstep of a house and wrote "door to door campaigning by BJP"
First Published on Mar 24, 2019 09:22 am

tags #AAP #Arvind Kejriwal #BJP

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Hazard’s Commemorative Cap Likely to End Up in Garage

Fix to Boeing 737 MAX 8 Anti-stall Software is Ready: Report

Islamic State Loses All Territory But Its Shadowy Leader Abu Bakr al-B ...

IPL 2019 | Dismissing Virat and AB Was the Highlight for Harbhajan

Ambassador of Finland Tells You Why They are the Happiest People in th ...

IPL 2019 | Mumbai Still Hopeful of Malinga's Participation

Election Tracker LIVE: BJP to Kick Off Blitzkrieg With 'Vijay Sankalp ...

BJP Shows Shatrughan Sinha the Door in Bihar, Fields Ravi Shankar Pras ...

Watch: Top Stories Of This Hour

Monetary Policy Committee to meet six times during 2019-20, says RBI

Government exceeds disinvestment target in FY19

Congress party struggles to build alliance, giving PM Modi an edge

RBI to come up with mobile app to help visually impaired identify curr ...

RBI again defers Ind AS implementation by banks

All that you need to know about Mutual Funds this week

How reliable are mutual fund ratings

Pre-election stock market rally on Narendra Modi election 2019 win, sa ...

Gold prices steady below three-week high as stock markets rise

Time for ‘Project Leopard’ in India? Report on poaching in Uttarak ...

BJP candidate list for Lok Sabha election in Uttarakhand marks rise of ...

Mayday? Pressure builds on Theresa May to announce plans to resign as ...

Captain Marvel knocks off Guardians, Winter Soldier to become 10th top ...

Jet Airways crisis deepens: Airline suspends 13 more international rou ...

Best phones under Rs 40,000 (March 2019): From OnePlus 6T to Honor Vie ...

Medals and Bullets: Indian troops who fought in World War I are focus ...

At the Banni Pashu Mela, a unique glimpse into the lives of Kutch's ma ...

Euro 2020 qualifiers: Sergio Ramos helps Spain edge past Norway; Moise ...

Filmfare Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt confesses love for boyfriend Ranbir K ...

Rahul Ram’s hilarious take on elections 2019: Time to choose who wil ...

Filmfare Awards 2019 winners list: Sara Ali Khan and Ishaan Khatter ta ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: MS Dhoni’s and Dad’s Army beat Virat Kohli’ ...

Filmfare Awards 2019: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were inseparable at ...

Kangana Ranaut as Jayalalithaa in Thalaivi receives backlash from the ...

Filmfare Awards 2019: Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and Sonam Kapoor sha ...

Filmfare Awards 2019: Ranveer Singh stuns in a gold and black blazer w ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.