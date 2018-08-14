App
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2018 08:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP may propose polls along with those in US, Russia: Shiv Sena

They (the BJP) may conduct the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls together. Or, they will hold the elections together with those in the US and Russia.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Taking potshots at the BJP on the ' one nation, one poll' proposal, the Shiv Sena today said it "may even propose to hold the elections simultaneously with those in the US and Russia." Sena's Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut also wondered how holding the Lok Sabha and assembly polls simultaneously will benefit the country.

"They (the BJP) may conduct the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls together. Or, they will hold the elections together with those in the US and Russia. You never know what will emerge out of the heads of top BJP leaders. What is the interest of the country in that (holding simultaneous polls)," he said.

BJP president Amit Shah has supported the idea of holding Lok Sabha and Assembly polls simultaneously, saying this will curb expenditure and also ensure that the nation is not in the "election mode" throughout the year.

Shah had also dubbed the opposition to the proposal as "politically motivated".

In a letter to the Law Commission, Shah had said his party explicitly believes that in a progressive democracy like India elections should be held at a fixed time and for a fixed tenure. This, he added, will help people's representatives carry out their duties effectively.

Though Sena is part of the BJP-led NDA, the two parties have had strained ties since they contested the last Assembly elections in Maharashtra separately in 2014.
First Published on Aug 14, 2018 07:57 pm

tags #BJP #India #Politics #Shiv Sena

