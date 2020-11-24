BJP may bag Ram Vilas Paswan’s Rajya Sabha seat - here is how

Late union minister Ram Vilas Paswan’s Rajya Sabha seat may go to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as its ally Janata Dal (United) is unlikely to back the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP).

The relationship between the JD(U) and the LJP – both components of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) – turned sour during the recent Bihar Assembly polls. This was after LJP fielded candidates against the JD(U) and attacked JD(U) leader and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during the poll campaign. Initial election data suggests that LJP's aggressive campaign significantly hurt JD(U)'s chances in many seat.

In this backdrop, the JD(U) may not support a Rajya Sabha candidate projected by the LJP, now led by Ram Vilas Paswan’s son Chirag.

The Election Commission (EC) has said that bypolls to the Rajya Sabha seat, which fell vacant following Ram Vilas Paswan’s death, will be held on December 14. Paswan's term as a member of the Upper House from Bihar was to otherwise end in April 2024. He died on October 8.

The notification for the bypoll will be issued on November 26 and the polling will be held on December 14. Counting of votes will take place in the evening of December 14 itself as per norms.

Paswan, who served as a union minister in multiple Cabinets over the years, was the sole LJP member in Rajya Sabha. He had won the Rajya Sabha bypoll held in 2019 after the seat was offered to the LJP leader by BJP.

That time, it had been vacated by Union Minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad when he won in the 2019 Lok Sabha election and moved to the Lower House.

The bypoll is also being seen as an opportunity for the BJP to strengthen its partnership with JD(U) after questions were raised over the saffron party’s purported lack of effort in stopping LJP’s attacks on the Nitish Kumar-led party during the campaign.

According to a report by The Indian Express, Chirag’s mother Reena Paswan could be fielded in the bypoll. But the party may formally do that until the BJP gives its nod.

In the 243-member Legislative Assembly, a candidate would need the support of 122 MLAs to win the seat. The ruling alliance has the support of 125 MLAs.

A person associated with the JD(U) told the newspaper that there is no question of the party supporting LJP after it “hurt JD(U) on many seats” in the assembly polls.

It would be difficult for an LJP candidate to win the seat without the support of JD(U). Thus, the BJP may push for its own candidate.

“Since it is quite unlikely that the JD(U) will support our candidate, there is little chance of us (LJP) fielding our candidate,” the newspaper report quotes a person aware of the development as saying.

However, reports suggest that Tejashwi Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) may be willing to back Reena Paswan’s candidature as a goodwill gesture – even though it may not have the numbers. It is unclear if LJP would take this support while being an NDA member.