Last Updated : Jan 08, 2020 05:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP loses Zilla Parishad seat in Nitin Gadkari's native village

Congress candidate Mahendra Dongre won the Dhapewada seat in election held on Tuesday defeating BJP nominee Maruti Somkuvar

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari

The BJP on January 8 lost the Zilla Parishad (ZP) seat in party leader and Union Minister Nitin Gadkaris native village Dhapewada in Nagpur district, an election official said.

Congress candidate Mahendra Dongre won the Dhapewada seat in election held on Tuesday defeating BJP nominee Maruti Somkuvar.

Dongre secured 9,444 votes, while Somkuvar received 5,501 votes, the official said.

The ZP's Dhapewada circle (seat) was with the BJP for the last three terms. This time the seat in Kalmeshwar taluka of the district was reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates.

The Nagpur ZP has 58 circles (seats) where polling was held on Tuesday and counting of votes taken up on Wednesday.

First Published on Jan 8, 2020 05:41 pm

