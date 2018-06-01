BJP loses Kairana, Noorpur bypolls: Has Yogi Adityanath been hit by the 'Noida jinx'?

By-election results on Thursday spelled a crucial victory for the united opposition in Uttar Pradesh's Kairana Lok Sabha constituency against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The saffron party also lost an assembly by-election in Noorpur to former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP). It did not fare well in the other bypolls it was contesting either, having lost the Bhandara-Gondiya Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra.

However, the BJP managed to retain the Palghar constituency in Maharashtra, and its ally, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), won the lone Lok Sabha seat in Nagaland.

But all in all, May 31 turned out to be a disaster for the BJP. It lost 9 of the 10 assembly bypolls held across the country during the day, apart from losing the election for the Rajarajeshwari Nagar constituency in Karnataka.

In March this year, the SP had breached chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s bastion Gorakhpur and deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s former Lok Sabha seat Phulpur.

The consecutive losses in UP’s crucial Lok Sabha seats of Gorakhpur, Phulpur, Kairana and the assembly constituency of Noorpur has led to observers saying that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been hit by the 'Noida jinx'.

What is the 'Noida' jinx?

There is a superstition in UP that any chief minister visiting Noida loses power and does not come back to assume office again.

On December 23, 2017, Adityanath visited the millennium city to check security and other arrangements ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit there.

Two days later, Adityanath returned to Noida once again, to join Modi, Governor Ram Naik and other ministers to inaugurate the Noida-Kalkaji segment of Delhi's Magenta Metro line.

Adityanath had said that he had laid to rest the Noida jinx once and for all, and also assured people that he would be visiting the city frequently henceforth.

Modi too had lauded the chief minister for defying superstition and stated that there was no space for "blind faith" in governance.

"I am very happy. Due to his dress, few people find it fashionable to believe that CM Yogi Adityanath is not 'modern enough' but it is Yogi Adityanath ji who has done what CMs of UP never did — he came to Noida. Faith is important but blind faith is not desirable," Modi had said.

Superstition that kept past chief ministers away

The superstition began when then chief minister Veer Bahadur Singh was asked to step down in June 1988 by the central leadership. Interestingly, he had just returned from Noida.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati braved the superstition during her term as the chief minister (2007-12) and attended programmes organised by her government in Noida. Subsequently, Mayawati lost the 2012 Uttar Pradesh assembly election. Her party's tally reduced by 126 seats and managed to win just 80 out of the 403 seats in the assembly.

Seemingly rattled by the jinx, Adityanath's predecessor Akhilesh Yadav chose to stay away from Noida altogether. The CM did not attend the Asian Development Bank Summit organised there in May 2013, despite then prime minister Manmohan Singh being the chief guest. He launched development projects worth Rs 3,300 crore in the region and inaugurated access to the 6-lane Yamuna Expressway, through a video link from Lucknow.

The family members of the Dadri lynching victim Mohammad Ikhlaq were taken to Lucknow from there to meet Yadav.

Before him, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Kalyan Singh and Rajnath Singh had also avoided going to Noida.