Uttar Pradesh: BJP looks to induct govt scheme beneficiaries as members

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is looking to increase its membership in Uttar Pradesh. For this, the party has decided to reach out to government scheme beneficiaries, according to a report in The Times of India.

The membership drive will start on July 6 -- the birth anniversary of Bharatiya Jana Sangh (BJS)’s founder Syama Prasad Mukherjee. BJS, which was formed in 1951, later became the BJP.

The report cites BJP’s UP General Secretary Govind Narayan Shukla as saying that beneficiaries of social welfare schemes like Ujjwala (that provides free gas connection), Ayushman Bharat (for healthcare) and Saubhagya (for electricity), are believed to have “invariably voted” for the saffron party in the Lok Sabha elections.

Therefore, it was “high time” to include them as party members, he added. Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Dalit and Other Backward Classes (OBC) beneficiaries will be specifically targeted as potential “cadre”, the report suggests.

The decision to increase membership was taken recently at the party's Central Committee meeting in Delhi in presence of BJP National Vice President Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Chouhan is also the National Convener of the party’s membership drive.