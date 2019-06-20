App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2019 02:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Uttar Pradesh: BJP looks to induct govt scheme beneficiaries as members

The membership drive will begin on July 6 -- the birth anniversary of Bharatiya Jana Sangh’s founder Syama Prasad Mukherjee

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is looking to increase its membership in Uttar Pradesh. For this, the party has decided to reach out to government scheme beneficiaries, according to a report in The Times of India.

The membership drive will start on July 6 -- the birth anniversary of Bharatiya Jana Sangh (BJS)’s founder Syama Prasad Mukherjee. BJS, which was formed in 1951, later became the BJP.

The report cites BJP’s UP General Secretary Govind Narayan Shukla as saying that beneficiaries of social welfare schemes like Ujjwala (that provides free gas connection), Ayushman Bharat (for healthcare) and Saubhagya (for electricity), are believed to have “invariably voted” for the saffron party in the Lok Sabha elections.

Therefore, it was “high time” to include them as party members, he added. Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

related news

Dalit and Other Backward Classes (OBC) beneficiaries will be specifically targeted as potential “cadre”, the report suggests.

The decision to increase membership was taken recently at the party's Central Committee meeting in Delhi in presence of BJP National Vice President Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Chouhan is also the National Convener of the party’s membership drive.

In a June 14 press conference, Chouhan said that the party has 11 crore members which it aims to increase by 20 percent. That would amount to 2.2 crore additional members. BJP currently has 1.8 crore members in UP, the report adds.

First Published on Jun 20, 2019 02:53 pm

tags #BJP #Current Affairs #India #Politics #Uttar Pradesh

