BJP likes to believe it will be in power 'eternally', but that's not the case: Rahul Gandhi

PTI
Mar 07, 2023 / 10:32 AM IST

Addressing an in-conversation session at the Chatham House think tank in London on Monday evening to round off his week-long UK tour, the MP from Kerala’s Wayanad once again claimed that Israeli software Pegasus was planted on his phone as he accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to silence dissent in India.

The BJP likes to believe that it will be in power in India ”eternally” but that is not the case and the Opposition can come together to undertake the ”repair work” that needs to be done for Indian democracy, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said.

”To put it in perspective, if you look at the time from independence to now, the Congress party has been in power for the majority of the time,” Gandhi said.”Before the BJP was in power for 10 years, we were in power for 10 years.

The BJP likes to believe that they have come to power in India and they are going to be in power eternally, that’s not the case,” the 52-year-old former Congress chief said.