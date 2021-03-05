BJP likely to announce first list of candidates for Bengal, Assam soon; here’s what to expect

Representative image

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Central Election Committee (CEC) met on March 4 to finalise candidates for the early phases of assembly elections in Assam and West Bengal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda were among the senior leaders who were present in the meeting held at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi.

It was not immediately known if they cleared the names of candidates for the two states, which will go to the polls in a staggered manner. Some reports said the BJP CEC was likely to may meet again on March 5 to take a final decision. It was later reported that the meeting was unlikely to happen on March 5. With the first phase of polling scheduled for March 27, the list is expected to be announced soon.

Along with Assam and Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Union Territory of Puducherry too will vote for new assemblies in a single phase of voting to be held on April 6

What to expect

It was earlier reported that BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, who left Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress in late 2020, could take on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from the Nandigram assembly constituency. Adhikari was Banerjee’s close aide for several years.

Just like 19 Trinamool Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs), former state minister Rajib Banerjee is also likely to get a ticket from his old constituency. The saffron party is also expected to nominate multiple personalities from the Bengali film industry, news reports said.

After remaining in the margins in West Bengal, the BJP emerged as the ruling TMC’s main rival by winning 18 of the state’s 42 Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 general elections. With the BJP expanding its footprint in the state over the few years, its leaders are upbeat that the party will end Banerjee's 10-year rule.

The party's Bengal unit has shortlisted four-five names per seat for the first two phases of polling.

Senior party leaders, including Shah and Nadda, earlier held talks with Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and state minister Himanta Biswa Sharma.

According to a report in The Times of India, Sarma said at an event that he didn't not want to contest the polls in Assam and was not chasing the dream of becoming the chief minister. As the convenor of the BJP-led North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), Sarma is considered the party’s key leader in the region.

In Assam, the BJP is hoping to retain power even as it faces Congress and All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) as a joint opposition force.

Read: Assam assembly polls | NDA allies agree on seat-sharing formula; BJP likely to contest 92 seats, AGP 26

Voters in Assam will head for polls in three phases on March 27, and April 1 and 6. In Bengal, voting has been spread over eight phases—March 27, April 1, 6, 10, 17, 22, 26 and 29. Counting of votes in all the states will be done on May 2.