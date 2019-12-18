App
Last Updated : Dec 18, 2019 10:27 AM IST | Source: PTI

BJP legislators visit memorial of RSS founder in Nagpur

The lawmakers, who are currently in Nagpur to attend the ongoing winter session of the state legislature, paid tributes at the memorial of RSS founder K B Hedgewar, a Sangh functionary to PTI.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Maharashtra BJP legislators, including former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, visited the Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir in Reshimbaug area of Nagpur on Wednesday morning.

They were welcomed at a programme held in the premises and later shown a short film on the memorial.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) Nagpur Mahanagar sahsanghchalak Shridharrao Gadge briefed the legislators about the memorial and expressed hope that they will work for the people.

First Published on Dec 18, 2019 10:24 am

tags #BJP #India #Nagpur #Politics #RSS

