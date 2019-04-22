BJP-led govt needed to get Bihar out of backwardness: Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said the BJP needs to be voted to power again, as the Narendra Modi-led government can get Bihar out of backwardness.

Addressing an election rally at Lalji High School ground in Raniganj block in favour of NDA candidate Pradeep Singh, Kumar enumerated the achievements of the BJD-led NDA government.

He also exhorted voters to cast their ballots in favour of the BJP candidate from Araria Lok Sabha constituency.

The JD(U) national president hailed central government programmes that "helped the poor" such as the Ujjwala scheme, Ayushmaan Bharat scheme and the Kisan Samman scheme.

Taking a swipe at opposition leaders of the 'Mahagathbandhan', Kumar said they don't have any unity, unlike the NDA.