you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2019 10:35 AM IST | Source: PTI

BJP-led govt in Manipur will complete term, win next polls: CM N Biren Singh

Singh was speaking at a programme held at a party office on September 24 to felicitate five Congress councillors who joined the BJP.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has exuded confidence that the BJP-led government in the state will complete its term and win the next Assembly elections.

Singh was speaking at a programme held at a party office on September 24 to felicitate five Congress councillors who joined the BJP.

"Congress leaders had predicted that our government would not last even for a year but now, we have completed two-and-half years of our term. We will complete this term and win the next elections," he said.

Singh said the annual state revenue has doubled to Rs 1,000 crore while Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) growth rate has touched eight per cent under the BJP-led rule.

He said the annual revenue was Rs 497 crore while the GSDP growth rate was 3.77 per cent when his party came to power in the state in 2017.

First Published on Sep 25, 2019 10:24 am

tags #India #Politics

