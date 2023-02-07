 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BJP-led Centre gave undue favours to Gautam Adani alleges Rahul Gandhi

Feb 07, 2023 / 04:48 PM IST

However, the BJP minister demanded proof from the former Congress president to prove his allegations. Gandhi was speaking in Lok Sabha where he questioned PM Modi and Adani’s relationship.

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on February 7 targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre for allegedly giving undue favours to businessman Gautam Adani.

However,  some BJP ministers, including law minister Kiren Rijiju demanded proof from the former Congress president to prove his allegations. Gandhi was speaking in Lok Sabha where he questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Adani’s relationship.

“Throughout Bharat Jodo Yatra across the country, we heard Adani’s name. People asked me how is Adani succeeding in every business and how is he entering in every sector,” said Rahul Gandhi.

Gandhi said he was also asked by youngsters how has Adani been able to raise his net worth.