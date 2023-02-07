English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    BJP-led Centre gave undue favours to Gautam Adani alleges Rahul Gandhi

    However, the BJP minister demanded proof from the former Congress president to prove his allegations. Gandhi was speaking in Lok Sabha where he questioned PM Modi and Adani’s relationship.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 07, 2023 / 04:48 PM IST
    Rahul Gandhi

    Rahul Gandhi

    Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on February 7 targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre for allegedly giving undue favours to businessman Gautam Adani.

    However,  some BJP ministers, including law minister Kiren Rijiju demanded proof from the former Congress president to prove his allegations. Gandhi was speaking in Lok Sabha where he questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Adani’s relationship.

    “Throughout Bharat Jodo Yatra across the country, we heard Adani’s name. People asked me how is Adani succeeding in every business and how is he entering in every sector,” said Rahul Gandhi.

    Gandhi said he was also asked by youngsters how has Adani been able to raise his net worth.