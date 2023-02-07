BJP-led Centre gave undue favours to Gautam Adani alleges Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on February 7 targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre for allegedly giving undue favours to businessman Gautam Adani.

However, some BJP ministers, including law minister Kiren Rijiju demanded proof from the former Congress president to prove his allegations. Gandhi was speaking in Lok Sabha where he questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Adani’s relationship.

“Throughout Bharat Jodo Yatra across the country, we heard Adani’s name. People asked me how is Adani succeeding in every business and how is he entering in every sector,” said Rahul Gandhi.

Gandhi said he was also asked by youngsters how has Adani been able to raise his net worth.

“Adani was at number 609 in 2014 in terms of ranking. Suddenly, there was a miracle he attained number 2. People also asked me what is Adani’s relation with the Prime Minister of India,” said Rahul Gandhi

He said that a few years back, there was a rule anyone who doesn’t have expertise in the airport sector cannot be involved in their developments.

“The government changed the rule and strategically profitable Mumbai airport was hijacked by using agencies. Later, it was handed over to Adani,” alleged Rahul Gandhi.

He also said alleged that the relationship between the Prime Minister and Adani begins many years ago when Narendra Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat when most of India’s business asking questions against the Prime Minister and Gautam Adani stood shoulder to shoulder with him.

Gautam Adani had no experience in defence sector as well, but the government facilitated him in many ways, alleged Rahul Gandhi.

“Adani has never made drones, there are other companies that make drones. When PM Modi goes to Israel, Adani gets the contract of making drones and small arms being used by the Indian Army,” said Rahul Gandhi.

In a series of attacks, Gandhi also alleged that when PM Modi went to Australia, by miracle one-billion-dollar loan was given to Adani. He also alleged that the youngsters in India are not happy with the government’s Agniveer scheme.

“Many senior officers told me, bringing the Agniveer scheme was not Army’s idea. They told me the idea of the Agniveer scheme has come from RSS and Home Ministry,” said Rahul Gandhi.

Gandhi also recalled his interaction with retired army generals during Bharat Jodo Yatra, who allegedly told him that the Agniveer scheme has been imposed to weaken the Indian Army.