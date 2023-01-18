 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BJP leaders protest outside Delhi Assembly over pollution in Yamuna river

PTI
Jan 18, 2023 / 12:02 PM IST

Carrying bottles filled with ''heavily polluted" Yamuna water, the BJP leaders said they will raise the issue inside the House.

Yamuna River (Image: PTI)

BJP MLAs on Wednesday held a protest outside the Delhi Assembly over the issue of pollution in Yamuna river.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said supply of dirty water from Yamuna was harming the health of the people.  "It is causing cancer and damaging kidney and liver as well as leading to other ailments. The Modi government has provided the AAP government Rs 2,500 crore for cleaning Yamuna," he said.

"We want to ask Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal where did this money go because a report of his own government has said that Yamuna has been polluted 200 per cent more in the eight years of AAP rule," he said.

Bidhuri said the issue will be raised in the Assembly and if it is not debated upon, they will stage further protests over the issue.  "A notice has been given for a debate over the issue. If the government runs away from debate, we will stage a dharna," he said.

Citing data from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), the lieutenant governor's office had said on Monday that pollution in the Yamuna river has doubled in the last eight years of the Arvind Kejriwal government.