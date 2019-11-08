App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Nov 08, 2019 12:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP leaders not happy with Yogi Adityanath: UP's leader of opposition

The senior Samajwadi Party leader said there is immense dissatisfaction within the BJP over Adityanath and party leaders do not want to see him in the post of chief minister.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

BJP leaders are not happy with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as he doesn't pay heed to their suggestions, UP's Leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary has said.

The senior Samajwadi Party leader said there is immense dissatisfaction within the BJP over Adityanath and party leaders do not want to see him in the post of chief minister.

"BJP workers are not happy with the dictatorial working style of Adityanath and do not want to see him in the post," Chaudhary told reporters on Thursday.

Adityanath faces "real danger" from within the party rather than the opposition, he added.

Chaudhary claimed that he himself has told the chief minister of the situation within his party.

First Published on Nov 8, 2019 12:45 pm

tags #BJP #India #Politics #Uttar Pradesh #Yogi Adityanath

