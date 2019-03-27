BJP leaders hail PM Narendra Modi for India's successful demonstration of anti-missile technology

Union Ministers and senior BJP leaders on Wednesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for India's successful demonstration of anti-satellite missile capability and described it as a "surgical strike" in space.

Congratulating scientists involved in 'Mission Shakti', BJP chief Amit Shah said with its success, India has registered its presence among the elite space powers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced that India had demonstrated anti-satellite missile capability by shooting down a live satellite, describing it as a rare achievement that puts the country in an exclusive club of space super powers.

"It is a proud moment for all Indians. I congratulate all the scientists involved with #MissionShakti and thank Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi for ensuring that India continues to safeguard the interest of its people and secures them on all fronts.

"Decisive leadership leads to a stronger Nation. With #MissionShakti, India has registered its presence among the elite space powers. A-SAT, an anti-satellite weapon, which successfully targeted a live satellite on a low earth orbit, is a giant leap in India's national security," Shah tweeted.

Applauding the achievement, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said the country is on its way to become not only a super economic power, but also a super science power under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Echoing similar sentiments Gadkari's colleague in the Cabinet and BJP's ally SAD leader Harsimrat Badal said,"Mission Shakti', a great achievement and this time a surgical strike in Space. We are now an elite space power. Congratulations Indian Scientists and Prime Minister."

BJP's general secretary Arun Singh said the main purpose of India's work in the space sector is the country's security, economic development and technological progress.

'Mission Shakti is an important step towards securing these dreams, he said.