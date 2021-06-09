MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari meets PM Modi

Adhikari met Modi at his residence a day after meeting the BJP's top brass, including its president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

PTI
June 09, 2021 / 01:06 PM IST
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari addressing a public meeting (File image: Twitter/@SuvenduWB)

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari addressing a public meeting (File image: Twitter/@SuvenduWB)

BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here.

Adhikari met Modi at his residence a day after meeting the BJP's top brass, including its president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

This was the first meeting of Adhikari with the top leaders of the BJP after becoming the leader of opposition in the West Bengal Assembly.

Adhikari had defeated Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a closely contested election in the Nandigram assembly segment.
PTI
TAGS: #BJP #India #Narendra Modi #Politics #Suvendu Adhikari
first published: Jun 9, 2021 01:08 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Which is better to invest, index funds or exchange traded funds?

Simply Save | Which is better to invest, index funds or exchange traded funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Enjoying Moneycontrol?

How about a quick survey to help us improve our services?

Ok, sure

Maybe next time!

Take a Quick Survey