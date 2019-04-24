BJP leader Sadhvi Pragya owns 'Ram' inscribed brick, depends on 'bhikshatan' for livelihood

Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case and Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Bhopal candidate, has stated her source of income is “bhikshatan”, meaning she depends on charity and society for livelihood.

Sadhvi Pragya "formally" filed her nomination papers on April 23. In the affidavit filed along with her nomination papers, the saffron-robed leader declared assets worth around Rs 4.44 lakh.

In her assets, the leader who recently courted controversy with remarks on the 1992 demolition of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya, also declared that she owns a silver brick inscribed with the name of Lord Ram. Besides this, she said she owned a chain, a locket and a ring – all of gold – worth Rs 1.12 lakh. She also declared silver utensils and ornaments worth Rs 1,40,400, including the Ram inscribed brick.

She showed liquid money of Rs 90,000 and bank balance of Rs 99,824 in two accounts, both in the State Bank of India.

The Hindu activist is pitted against senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. She filed her nomination papers after taking out a roadshow on April 23. A day before, Thakur had filed her nomination papers on April 22, which she believed was an "auspicious time" for her.

Outgoing Bhopal MP Alok Sanjar has filed his nomination as a 'dummy' candidate from the seat, a day after police registered an FIR against Sadhvi Pragya over remarks on the demolition of the Babri Masjid.

The provision of 'dummy' candidate is put in place to ensure that a party doesn't lose its representation from a seat in case the nomination of the official candidate gets cancelled or declared invalid. As per norms, a 'dummy' candidate of a party gets the party symbol in the event of the nomination of the first candidate getting invalidated due to some reason.