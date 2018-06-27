BJP leader Ram Madhav meets J&K Governor N N Vohra

BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav today called on Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra here and discussed issues related to the state including the Amarnath Yatra.

"Madhav discussed with the Governor issues relating to the obtaining challenges before the state government and the arrangements made for the Shri Amarnathji Yatra," a Raj Bhawan spokesman said.

This was Madhav's first visit to Kashmir after the fall of PDP-BJP coalition government in the state on 19 June.