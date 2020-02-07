App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2020 03:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya detained at pro-CAA rally in Kolkata

Vijayvargiya was detained at the start point of the rally at Tollygunge Phari

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Kolkata Police has detained Bharatiya Janata Party's national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya at the start point of the party's rally supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), news agency ANI has reported.

According to the news agency, Vijayvargiya was detained at the start point of the rally at Tollygunge Phari.

According to reports, other senior leaders of the party have also been detained.

The BJP has been carrying out rallies across the country, reportedly to raise awareness about CAA. Protests against the the contentious law and a proposed nation-wide National Register of Citizens (NRC) have been on throughout the nation since the law was passed.

(This is a developing story. More details waited.)

First Published on Feb 7, 2020 03:20 pm

tags #BJP #Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) #India #Kailash Vijayvargiya #Politics

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.