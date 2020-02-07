BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya detained at pro-CAA rally in Kolkata

The Kolkata Police has detained Bharatiya Janata Party's national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya at the start point of the party's rally supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), news agency ANI has reported.



Kolkata: Police detains BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya at the start point of BJP's rally in Tollygunge Phari supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act. pic.twitter.com/NVEU9f1TCp

— ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2020

According to the news agency, Vijayvargiya was detained at the start point of the rally at Tollygunge Phari.

According to reports, other senior leaders of the party have also been detained.

The BJP has been carrying out rallies across the country, reportedly to raise awareness about CAA. Protests against the the contentious law and a proposed nation-wide National Register of Citizens (NRC) have been on throughout the nation since the law was passed.

(This is a developing story. More details waited.)