BJP leader claims Mizoram speaker Hiphei will quit Congress and join saffron party

Hiphei, a veteran leader, was elected to the Assembly from the Palak constituency.
Mizoram Assembly Speaker Hiphei would resign from the Congress and join the BJP on November 5, a senior leader of the saffron party claimed on November 4. Hiphei, a veteran leader, was elected to the Assembly from the Palak constituency.
"He (Hiphei) would first tender his resignation as speaker and then from the primary membership of the Congress. He will then join our party," the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said on the condition of anonymity.
He added that Hiphei had recently met the central leaders of the saffron party.
Assembly Elections 2018: Read the latest news, views and analysis here